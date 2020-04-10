Domani Wealth LLC Acquires 204 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,803,000 after buying an additional 135,449 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.91.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.13. 4,880,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,720,892. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71. The stock has a market cap of $254.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.96.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

