Domani Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 208.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $10,996,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 210,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 53,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,202,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,318,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The company has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.48.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

