Domani Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.9% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.63. 5,251,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,748,663. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.57 and its 200 day moving average is $135.47. The stock has a market cap of $184.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

