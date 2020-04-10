Domani Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 34.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,046 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,320 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 8,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.44. 19,491,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,737,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.