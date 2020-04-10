Domani Wealth LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 372,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,766,000 after buying an additional 147,862 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,108,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 45,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,810. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.6687 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

