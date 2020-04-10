Domani Wealth LLC Has $3.20 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.31.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,531,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,044,400. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.23 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

