Domani Wealth LLC Has $409,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,152,433,000 after acquiring an additional 179,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,340.00 price objective (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.90.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $20,257,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,162,948 shares of company stock valued at $140,280,403 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,211.45. 2,155,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,539. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,242.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1,315.15. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market cap of $831.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

