Domani Wealth LLC Has $805,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 18,464.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after buying an additional 843,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after buying an additional 808,021 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.69. 12,126,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,984,692. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.40. The stock has a market cap of $343.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.74.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

