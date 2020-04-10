Domani Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 458.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,308,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,273,662. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

