Domani Wealth LLC Invests $353,000 in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Domani Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,488.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,206.57. 2,635,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,807. The company has a market cap of $829.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,239.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,314.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.