Domani Wealth LLC Makes New $445,000 Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Domani Wealth LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,310,745,000 after buying an additional 224,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,795,964,000 after purchasing an additional 151,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,411,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,617 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,945,000 after purchasing an additional 351,257 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO traded up $10.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $317.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,409,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,464. The firm has a market cap of $126.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.32 and a 200-day moving average of $308.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $342.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

