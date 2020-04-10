Domani Wealth LLC Purchases 19,854 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,854 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 16.2% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $60,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,814,000 after acquiring an additional 930,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,534,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

VOO traded up $3.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,724,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,402,253. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

