Domani Wealth LLC Purchases 252 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $520,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.15.

Chevron stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,021,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,342,146. The company has a market cap of $160.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.46. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.