Domani Wealth LLC Purchases 335 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 505.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,251. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $56.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83.

