Domani Wealth LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,363 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.70. 4,877,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,541,899. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.89 and a 200 day moving average of $197.72. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $132.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Tigress Financial upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

