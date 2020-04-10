Domani Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,544 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,918. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $56.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4183 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

