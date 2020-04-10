Domani Wealth LLC Sells 281,403 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,403 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up about 1.3% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.42% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13,928.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

CWI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 583,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,078. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $26.22.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

