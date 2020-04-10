Domani Wealth LLC Sells 3,067 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,049,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,478,000 after purchasing an additional 220,164 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,725,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,161,000 after purchasing an additional 588,853 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,242,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,454,000 after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,175,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,227,000 after purchasing an additional 28,086 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 888.2% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 899,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 808,598 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.00. 1,024,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,304. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.1668 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

