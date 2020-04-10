Domani Wealth LLC Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,659 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.31.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $86.04. 10,465,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,728,762. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

