Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target Cut to $3.50

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EXFO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exfo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exfo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Exfo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Exfo in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Exfo in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exfo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.86.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,853. Exfo has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $154.12 million, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Exfo had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $55.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Exfo will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Exfo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exfo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exfo in the 4th quarter worth $604,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exfo by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 354,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

