Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Raised to “Hold” at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has $41.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. CSFB reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.48.

XOM stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.13. 59,412,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,339,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

