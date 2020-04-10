First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Lowered to $79.00 at UBS Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $121.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.13.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,708,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,699. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $122.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 674.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

