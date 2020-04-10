FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Lowered to $100.00

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks from $220.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ Q1 2020 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cfra boosted their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $362.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a market perform rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $317.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $275.19.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $224.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,460. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. FleetCor Technologies has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $329.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total value of $2,120,694.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $954,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

