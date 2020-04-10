FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MBSD) Trading Down 0%

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2020

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MBSD)’s share price were down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $23.98, approximately 5,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 18,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.62.

Comments


