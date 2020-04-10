Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires 677 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth about $8,457,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 47.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD traded up $6.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,877,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541,899. The company has a market capitalization of $132.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.72.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens upgraded Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Longbow Research dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

