Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.0% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,880,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $145.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,275,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139,201. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.65.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

