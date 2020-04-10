Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 241 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of IWN traded up $4.80 on Friday, reaching $89.63. 1,717,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,326. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.07. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $130.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4505 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

