Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 390 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,976 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.73. 4,481,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,242,691. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.85.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.59.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

