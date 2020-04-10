Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 70 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.12, for a total value of $5,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,595,207.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $80,847.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,211.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,363 shares of company stock worth $24,869,313 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $12.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.14. 1,898,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.53 and a beta of 0.65. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $101.49 and a 1 year high of $256.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.39 and a 200 day moving average of $183.95.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. FBN Securities began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on RingCentral from $194.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.35.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

