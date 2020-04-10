Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.44. 19,491,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,737,222. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

