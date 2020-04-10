Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.53. 5,350,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,416,321. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

