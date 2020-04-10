Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $1,206.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,635,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,807. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,239.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,314.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $829.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,488.17.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

