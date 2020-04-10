Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $15.60 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.3% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.12. 11,459,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,649,087. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.