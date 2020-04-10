Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $5.40 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.12. 2,559,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,745. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.91.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.