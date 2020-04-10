Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $6.15 Million Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Marriott International by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,550,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,269,000 after buying an additional 1,444,875 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,589,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,718,000 after buying an additional 214,793 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Marriott International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,422,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,031,000 after buying an additional 547,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,811,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,831,000 after buying an additional 94,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,369,000 after buying an additional 338,461 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura cut their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.53.

Marriott International stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,253,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,916,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.55.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

