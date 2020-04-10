Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $642,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,532,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.15.

VRTX traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,306. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $163.68 and a one year high of $267.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $197,266.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,826.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.78, for a total value of $481,907.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,887.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,369 shares of company stock worth $12,754,645 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.