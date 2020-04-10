Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Lowers Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,054 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,260 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 145,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.05. 10,078,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,540,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.18.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

