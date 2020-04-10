Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,585,000 after acquiring an additional 169,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.39. The stock had a trading volume of 137,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,268. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.51. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $145.46 and a 1 year high of $248.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5072 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

