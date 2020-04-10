Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 10.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $623,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 8.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Edward Jones raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Pivotal Research lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.33.

Shares of FB traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.19. The company had a trading volume of 23,020,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,133,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.49. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $499.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,001 shares of company stock worth $17,369,567 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.