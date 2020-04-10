Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.0% in the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 19,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.1% in the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 59,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,955 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 185.8% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 213.8% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.13. 59,412,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,339,752. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $185.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

