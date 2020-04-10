Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Reduces Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded up $6.98 on Friday, hitting $336.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,871. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.52. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $449.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.67.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

