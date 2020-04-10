Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,712 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $3,162,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 180,271 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 32,631 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,103 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 249,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.18. 15,437,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,990,318. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $53.35. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

