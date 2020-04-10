Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 1,560 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,832,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,569 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,903.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 573,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,532,000 after buying an additional 544,602 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,738,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 332,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after buying an additional 233,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,076,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,744,000 after buying an additional 206,651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.08. 1,367,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,331. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $77.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

