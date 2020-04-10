Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 2,333 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,328,591,000 after purchasing an additional 779,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $2,565,385,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.15.

CVX traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $84.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,021,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,342,146. The company has a market cap of $160.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

