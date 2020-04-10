Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 543 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.71. 24,273,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,818,818. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

