Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 596 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $114.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,531,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,044,400. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.28. The company has a market cap of $284.23 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

