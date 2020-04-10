Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 78 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.72. 2,563,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657,335. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.33 and a 200-day moving average of $201.36. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.