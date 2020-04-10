Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 314,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.5% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819,241 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,010,000 after buying an additional 3,525,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,637,000 after buying an additional 3,005,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,663,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,065,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $191.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.