Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

GCO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Genesco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Genesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genesco has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.80.

GCO traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 651,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,555. Genesco has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $284.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.35. Genesco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Genesco by 906.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Genesco by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

