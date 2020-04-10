Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.
GCO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Genesco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Genesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genesco has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.80.
GCO traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 651,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,555. Genesco has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $284.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Genesco by 906.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Genesco by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
Read More: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.