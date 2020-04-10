Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Piper Sandler

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hanover Insurance Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on THG. TheStreet downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of THG traded up $3.47 on Monday, hitting $98.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.15. Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $91,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,253.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $187,250.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,706 shares in the company, valued at $792,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,707 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

